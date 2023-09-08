MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Police Department is seeking help in identifying a driver from a fatal hit and run in the Audubon Estates neighborhood.

On Sept. 2 at 7 a.m. Robert Stalter left home with his dog Smoke for a routine morning stroll. Smoke came back home alone with his leash ripped in half.

The HCPD said family members knew something was wrong and went outside to discover Stalter had been struck while in his wheelchair and left to suffer from injuries that would become fatal.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who knows the identity of the suspect, is asked to call Investigator L. Combs at 770-288-8290, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.