Hometown football hero Hines Ward will be inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame this fall. Ward, who was among the top vote-getters for induction into the Hall, was a standout player at Forest Park and the University of Georgia. He later had a successful career in the NFL. Ward is shown here at the naming of Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium in his honor in April. For more on those to be inducted into the Hall, please turn to Page 1B.

