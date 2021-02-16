Take your time. Anger won’t solve problems or satisfy your needs. Listen attentively, and go about your business. The less fuss you make this year, the more you will accomplish. Discipline and hard work will pay off, and kindness and compassion will fetch the same in return. Don’t give up; get moving.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Adjust to inevitable changes, and carry on with business. The more you wallow over things you cannot control, the less you’ll accomplish. Pour your energy into ideas and plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Align yourself with people who share common interests and beliefs. Discuss your plans and take heed of the input you receive. A chance to make a positive professional or financial change looks promising.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to what everyone is doing. Connect with people who have something to offer or share. Set up interviews or meetings. Don’t give in to uncertainty. Ask questions and be direct.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Confusion will set if you are faced with a task you don’t enjoy or aren’t prepared to handle efficiently. Be honest regarding your capabilities; ask for assistance if necessary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll attract jealous competitors. Take a secretive approach regarding what you know and what you plan to do. Leave no room for error or criticism. Self-improvement is favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t count on others or trust what you hear. Follow a path that offers insight into something you want to try. Focus on getting ahead. Put more time and energy into doing something you enjoy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let emotional differences stand between you and what you are trying to do. Look for new opportunities that will allow you to sidestep any obstacle. Tread carefully when it comes to romance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll pick up information if you are receptive to others. Don’t share personal information with peers or colleagues. Someone will offer exaggerated details. Get what you want in writing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your money in a safe place. Avoid joint ventures or overspending. When it comes to money, a tight-fisted attitude is your safest bet. Keep healthy via diet and exercise. Romance is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get problems out in the open. You cannot fix something if you ignore what’s happening. Be honest about your feelings and plans. Happiness will come from doing what’s right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your cash to work for you; don’t squander it on something you don’t need. Stick to a plan that will help you be the best you can be. Focus on health, fitness and moderation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make changes that will bring you closer to the people you love. Don’t feel obligated to pay for others’ mistakes. Offer facts, suggestions and emotional support.