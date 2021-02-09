You’ll be able to take on whatever comes your way. Your discipline and diligence will draw attention. Stand tall, be a good listener and know when to say no. It’s time to be a leader and to focus on what you want to accomplish. This can be the year you accomplish your dreams.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You can’t please everyone, but you can make a difference. Follow your instincts, make decisions based on facts and pursue your goals with gusto. Romance is on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be careful what you share and who you trust. Focus on getting things done instead of trying to convince others to help you. What you accomplish on your own will inspire you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Express your ideas, accept criticism and make adjustments. Strive for perfection, and don’t look back. Romance is favored. Now is the time to give it your all and to make progress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Think twice before you upset a loved one. Choose your words carefully, and you’ll avoid ending up in a precarious position. Take care of your responsibilities; say less and do more.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You can get ahead if you take the right measures. Check online job postings, set up an interview or discuss your ideas and plans with someone who can help you make your dreams come true.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Try something new and exciting or revisit a hobby or pastime you used to enjoy. Taking a unique approach to how you interact with others will encourage better relationships. Protect your assets.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll feel ill at ease around a partner, colleague or peer. Be prepared to counter anyone who tries to make you look bad. Take care of your responsibilities. You can come out ahead!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Ask questions, verify information and consider how best to turn something you love to do into a profitable pastime. Refuse to let a peer, friend or relative goad you into a debate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your plan in motion. You’ve got what it takes to push your way to the top if you are mindful of others, optimistic in your pursuits and fastidious in how you present your objective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Hold off on making a change that you aren’t fully prepared to put in play. Rethink your strategy, and you’ll come up with a unique idea that will help prevent a dispute.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do your own thing. You will reach your objective if you don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. A change to how you handle money, approach work or take care of yourself will pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A unique twist to how you do things will give you a new lease on life. Move items around at home to free up space for a project you want to pursue. Don’t argue with someone who never agrees with you.