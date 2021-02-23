Don’t limit what you can do. Be willing to put in the energy and time required to make a difference. Positive acts will bring the results you desire. Put an end to emotional spending. A change to how you earn or handle your money will set the stage for a better future.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Zero in on what you want to accomplish, and direct your energy accordingly. What you achieve today can change the way you work and live moving forward. Don’t let anger set in; action is required.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Find your balance, embrace discipline and go after your dreams. Think innovatively; use your knowledge and skills to shake things up. Personal gains look promising. Romance and self-improvement are favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take your time, be cautious and make necessary changes. Let experience, not your emotions, dictate how you progress. Look for original ways to solve old problems.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Say what’s on your mind, and clear up any misunderstandings that may stand in your way. Knowledge is powerful and will lead to opportunity and new beginnings. Be honest and straightforward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for a unique way to use your knowledge and skills. Being open to diverse options regarding your profession or finances will lead to positive results. Be a leader, not a follower.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll face decisions you aren’t ready to make. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something prematurely. Focus on meaningful relationships and keeping the peace.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Consider what makes you happy, then head in that direction. How you live, what you learn and the people you associate with will determine what you get out of life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 232) — Address money matters before it’s too late. Look at the changes going on around you and make adjustments that ensure security and stability. Be open about your feelings and plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Evaluate what you are up against, be secretive regarding your intentions and use your intuition to make the most out of whatever comes your way. Proceed with caution.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An unwanted change will turn out well. Time heals all wounds, and a demonstrative approach to life will pay off in the end. Love is on the rise. Be bold and courageous.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take advantage of an opportunity that allows you to put your long-term plans in motion. Don’t worry about what others do or say; follow the path that leads to happiness and peace of mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Be fair, direct and truthful, but refuse to let your emotions take charge and lead to something you regret. Patience will help resolve issues.