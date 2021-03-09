You’ll face last-minute changes and indecisiveness this year. Having a clear-cut image of what you want to achieve will help you reach the higher moral ground. Stabilization, security and information will help you maintain integrity and a good reputation. A job or interest has the potential to raise your standard of living.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Reach out to someone you want to collaborate with, and you will both benefit from the encounter. An idea you have will spark an interest in something that encourages a positive change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Connect with people who have something to offer. Set up interviews, send out your resume or take action to ensure that you make a difference. Handle uncertain situations or relationships with care.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll face opposition if you question what others do. Figure out the best way to get others to support what you are trying to accomplish, or prepare to move forward alone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your time is precious, and getting your facts straight will help you make the right choices. Make decisions for the right reasons, and support groups whose causes you agree with.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your unique spin on whatever you do, and you will succeed. Be willing to invest time and effort into your ideas instead of helping someone else get ahead. Learn from experience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Evaluate your relationships with others before making promises you may not want to keep. If a change someone makes is questionable, don’t be afraid to walk away. Set high standards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put any pent-up anger you are feeling to rest. Make the necessary adjustments to soothe your soul. Partnerships based on shared interests and beliefs will encourage you to be your best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Live life your way. Learn by watching others. Take the initiative to educate yourself about the things you want to pursue before investing money or precious time. Fix up your surroundings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look for unique ways to set up your workspace or add comfort to your home. Incentives that will stimulate your imagination and creativity will help you bring about positive change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t bank on someone being honest with you. Gather facts and verify the information before you take action. Use intelligence instead of emotion to avoid being misled.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pay more attention to money matters, your job and your responsibilities. Don’t be afraid to make a change if something isn’t working correctly. Don’t tolerate a dysfunctional situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make changes at home that will make your life easier, but don’t overspend. In most cases, you should be able to economize. Recycle, reuse and redefine, and everything else will fall into place.