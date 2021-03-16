Methodically approach the changes you want to make this year. Reasonable expectations coupled with discipline and determination will result in the success you are chasing. Take care of administrative matters with detail and precision in order to avoid setbacks. Keep promises, and you’ll avoid disputes.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen to reason when dealing with institutions or bureaucracy. Take the necessary steps to ensure you don’t have to redo something. A lack of patience or accuracy will result in disappointment or discord.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Connect with like-minded people and you will develop a groundbreaking plan. Pace yourself and do things right the first time; everything else will fall into place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make up your mind. If you are indecisive, someone will jump in and take control. Don’t overdo it or take on any responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Be steadfast and confident.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take the initiative instead of leaving work for someone else. Put your mark on whatever you do, and you will get the credit you deserve. You’ll get more done if you work alone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s up to you to change things up a bit. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will lead to more significant opportunities. A partnership could be beneficial.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Slow down and take a moment to rethink what you want to do next. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into a joint venture or financial investment. Be responsible, moderate and thoughtful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Find a way to use your skills in a trendy manner. A positive attitude will help you attract friends, relatives or peers to help you. Romance is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put more effort into being the best you can be. Refuse to get dragged into someone’s dilemma and don’t poke your nose where it doesn’t belong. Make today about your accomplishments and happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Leave nothing to chance. Go over every detail. Reach out to someone you want by your side. Take the initiative, and don’t linger over inconsequential matters. Romance is in the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Step back; if you act in haste, you will make a mistake. Domestic problems or indulgent behavior should be dealt with before you can bring about the changes you want to pursue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look at what you can accomplish, and don’t dwell on the impossible. You’ll find a way to make changes at home that will enhance your professional and personal lives. Romance is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotional spending will lead to regret. Work with what you have instead of making lavish purchases. An argument over the way you handle money will strain an important relationship.