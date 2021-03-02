Stand tall and stand up for your beliefs, but don’t feel obligated to make financial contributions you cannot afford. Personal changes will help alleviate stress. Concentrate on saving money and building equity, not on helping someone else get ahead. Make romance a priority and kindness your calling card.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change will come with both good and bad results. Stick with what’s worked for you in the past instead of jumping into something unfamiliar. Be thorough when it comes to financial matters.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t wait for things to come to you. Do your part to make things happen. You are responsible for your happiness, so reach out and make the necessary moves to turn your dream into a reality.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Focus on what you can accomplish. Join forces with someone who shares your concerns and plans, and positive changes will occur. Romance is in the stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — It’s up to you to figure out what’s real and what’s false. Problems with authority, institutions and your reputation will surface if you align yourself with the wrong people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t waste time on people who cannot make up their minds or who are reluctant to take action when change is required. Surround yourself with insightful, resourceful colleagues.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a step back and recognize what’s unfolding around you. Get out of situations that are unstable or causing you grief. Protect your reputation and position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ve got more clout than you realize. Buckle up and prepare to take a journey that will change your life. Opportunity knocks, and being prepared to make a move will lead to a brighter future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be open to suggestions, but don’t buy into someone’s dream. Stick to what you do best and build momentum. A productive approach will help you achieve your goal. Keep things in perspective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick close to home. Refuse to let outsiders interfere in your personal affairs or decisions. Fix up your place to suit your needs. A change will motivate you to strive to be healthier.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Believe only information that’s verified. Someone you least expect will lead you astray. Use your intelligence, discipline and originality to help you overcome meddling.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pour your heart and soul into your work. Professional advancement, financial gain and positive change are within reach. Make home and personal improvements where you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Gather and verify information. Refuse to let emotions come between you and the right thing to do. Don’t get involved in someone’s problem, or you will end up over your head.