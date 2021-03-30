It’s up to you to make decisions that suit your needs and to be the one who represents who you are, what you want and how you are going to reach your goals. Take control to find the path that leads to contentment. Work on stabilizing your financial, physical and emotional health.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take care of legal, financial and health matters. Obsessing over something you cannot change won’t help you move forward. Assess your position and release yourself from negative things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Dig into your psyche, and you’ll discover something meaningful. How you use your time and structure your interactions with others will help you achieve peace of mind and a positive attitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Evaluate what you can do to help a situation. Don’t be gullible; verify the facts and offer only what’s necessary. Use any opportunity that comes along to advance. Talk to someone who can help you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do something constructive. A creative project or time spent with people who offer mental stimulation will spark an intriguing idea. Focus on fitness and taking an energetic approach to life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan every move you make. Spontaneity will have its limitations. It’s best to prepare for whatever you set out to do today if you want to make sure everything runs smoothly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An unexpected change will turn out better than anticipated. Spend time with someone who encourages you to be yourself and to follow your dream. Push negativity away, and go with the flow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t overspend or make unrealistic promises. Put your heart into something that will expand your mind or skills. Taking on a new challenge will open up a host of opportunities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your life simple, moderate and within your budget. Focus on achievements and changes that will ensure you get to live life your way. Set goals and make solid plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay more attention to physical tasks and less to conversations with people who don’t see things your way. Choose your battles wisely to avoid interference. Say less and do more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Dig in and get things done. Taking charge will put you in the spotlight and help you get ahead. A change you make at home will encourage you to strive for perfection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Uncertainty will set in if you are subject to someone indecisive or emotionally unstable. Concentrate on the things you can achieve. Move things around at home to enable the highest level of productivity.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Explore your options to find a good investment. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction you don’t want to go. Do what works best for you, and you’ll encounter people who share your sentiments.