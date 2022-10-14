JONESBORO — Metro Fair Housing Services Inc. and Clayton County Community Development have partnered to provide housing counseling for Clayton County residents.

The organizations are reaching out to residents who are renters who need rental assistance due to a COVID-19 hardship. Other needs that may be addressed are unjust eviction and landlords who are refusing to make health and safety repairs.

Counseling will also be provided to renters who are seeking to become homeowners.

Homeowners can also get counseling related to impending foreclosures and needed loan modifications.

For more information or to request counseling, call 404-524-0000.