India will offer

Covid

-19 vaccines to everyone 18+ in May

Recommended for you +4 Podcasts to Listen To: Awards Chatter and the best Oscars podcasts to listen to Honoring movies released in 2020, the 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 25. The annual awards ceremony is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will take place at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles. This year's awards are being prese… Click for more.

Indian citizens 18 or older will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccines starting May 1, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the Press Information Bureau website.

“In a meeting chaired by [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from 1st May has been taken,” the statement noted. “He added that India is vaccinating people at world record pace & we will continue this with even greater momentum.”

However, it is unclear whether the world’s second most populous country, with nearly 1.4 billion people, currently has enough vaccines to meet expanded demand. Currently, only people who are health care workers, front line workers or 45 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated India, and vaccine supplies have already dried up in some places with at least five states reporting severe shortages.

Chinese feminists are being silenced by nationalist trolls. Some are fighting back

The torrent of hate messages filling Liang Xiaowen’s inbox stopped as suddenly as it had started.

For a week, the 29-year-old Chinese feminist was subject to incessant chauvinist and misogynist attacks on Weibo, one of China’s most popular social media sites. She was called a “traitor” and a “xenocentric bitch.” Some users discussed how to find her parents’ home address.

Then, without any warning, Liang’s account was removed by Weibo.

“At first, I could not believe it,” she said. “The slander against me continued online, but I can’t even defend myself anymore.”

Liang, an attorney living in New York, is among more than 20 Chinese feminists and women’s rights groups whose presence has been wiped from social media over the past two weeks.

The disappearance of their accounts followed a similar pattern: Each was first accused by influential nationalist bloggers of being a “separatist” or “traitor.” Then, a barrage of vicious messages and comments descended, with trolls reporting their accounts to Weibo moderators for supposedly “illegal” or “harmful” content. In a matter of days, they found their accounts shuttered — with all posts and followers erased.

“(We) were collectively silenced by an internet-wide crackdown that hit like a tsunami. The online public sphere that we have overcome all difficulties to build was relentlessly smothered,” Liang said.

Liang became a feminist at a university in Guangzhou, a southern Chinese city once known for its vibrant civil society. She continued engaging in China’s online feminist movement after moving to the US in 2016 to study for a master’s degree.

— From wire reports