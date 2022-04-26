JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro is celebrating Georgia Cities Week in a big way, with events that will continue through April 29.

Georgia Cities Week is observed April 24 — 30; the theme this year is “Shaping the Future.”

“We’re very proud of our city and the services we provide that make it attractive to residents and visitors,” said Mayor Joy B. Day. “Cities provide the services and infrastructure to help businesses grow and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather as a community. City government is truly government of, by and for the people — the people who are making the decisions about our community are your neighbors, business owners and community leaders. We are in this together, and we want our city to thrive.”

The city kicked off events Tuesday with Connecting with the City @ the City Green. At this event, attendees were offered a “passport” to the arts and entertainment the city has to offer.

Other events planned for the week include:

♦ April 27 — Connecting with Kids @ Lee Street Park, 3:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Kids are invited to come out and cool off with a sweet treat. The Jonesboro Police Department will set up a “Pops With a Cop” Popsicle stand at Lee Street Park.

♦ April 29 — Connecting with Businesses @ Arts Clayton, 8 a.m. — 10 a.m.

Spark new relationships with a morning of networking at the Business Breakfast Mixer. Local business, faith and city leaders will be on hand.

♦ April 29 — Connecting with the Community @ Lee Street Park, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.

The city is partnering with DCS for this Clayton Connecting for Success event. Vendors will be offering on-site hiring, free cell phones, legal resources, medical screenings, housing assistance and more.

Georgia Cities Week is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to its 538 member cities.

During this week, city officials want to recognize the role city government plays in peoples’ lives: from historic preservation to trash collection to public safety to promoting the area’s culture and recreation.

For additional information on the events planned for the week, please contact City Hall at 770-478-3800 or via email at events@jonesboroga.com.