JONESBORO — Fifteen Jonesboro police officers will receive a one-time $1,000 bonus from the state’s Public Safety Officials and First Responders Supplement Grant.

The city of Jonesboro applied for and received the grant following the governor’s announcement last September.

Money from the state’s American Rescue Plan is being used to fund the grant.

The program, according to the governor’s office, was “established in recognition of the sacrifice and dedication public safety officers and forest responders have shown in serving Georgians and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To be eligibility officers must have been on active status in August 2021.

The city will receive a total of $16,157.50, of that $1,157.50 will be used to pay the city’s portion of the federal payroll tax, according to Finance Director Nina Robinson.

Officers are expected to receive the supplement during the next pay cycle.

The Jonesboro City Council unanimously approved the measure March 14.