JONESBORO—Candidates for Jonesboro mayor and three at-large council seats answered question in a forum that was more pop quiz than political positioning Oct. 8 in council chambers.
Solicitor General Tasha Mosley, who a few days later was appointed district attorney, moderated the forum. Questions like "What do you believe is the role of a council member?,"
"Discuss our city commissions and committee and how they function," and "What do you think is the function of code enforcement?" framed the discussion for six at-large city council candidates and three mayoral candidates.
That question appeared to stump Dixon, who repeatedly said he wanted to "be a voice for the community" and was "ready to learn."
"What do I think is the function of code enforcement?" he asked.
"Yes," Mosley replied.
After a lengthy pause, Dixon said, "Pass on the question."
Code enforcement has become a hot topic with some business owners, prompting candidate Jarrett Miller to enter the mayor's race after he and other business owners said they were unhappy with how the city treated their incorporation into the city proper.
Meadows said code enforcement's job is to "make sure (the city) is kept in a beautiful manner so that when visitors come to our city or homeowners who are looking to buy a new home, come in and they will see a place that they would like to make it their home."
Messick praised Code Enforcement head Jerry Walker, singling out the department's "City Angels" who do things like cut grass for people who can't get out and do their yards anymore. She said a big part of code enforcement's job is to "keep an eye on our businesses in the city and make sure that not just the residents are keeping their properties up to par, but that the businesses are as well."
Joel Aviles, who is running on his contributions as Lee Street Park's architect, said a code violation presents an "opportunity...to meet and greet the residents and get their feedback and report back to the council" for any "tweaking" that might need to be done to make the code more fair.
Wise said code enforcement is "the reason why the vacant house next, maybe next to you doesn't have rats and it's why it's not overgrown. That's why the bushes are cut. It's why you don't see these tacky little signs up and down."
Sartor pointed out that, while city code is there to protect citizens, it also isn't carved in stone: "When you have a code in place, you also have to be open enough to look at when that code needs to be modified and adjusted. And I think we do a great job with that."
The candidates also called for better communication between City Hall and local residents.
You can watch the entire candidate forum (both council and mayoral races) at https://bit.ly/2OBOpbe.