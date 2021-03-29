JONESBORO — A Clayton County man is facing charges of aggravated child molestation and production of child pornography after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received an escalated cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Mac Baxley, 44, of Jonesboro was arrested after the GBI obtained a search warrant for his home. He has been charged with aggravated child molestation and three counts of sexual exploitation of children — or production of child pornography. The GBI was assisted in the execution of the search warrant by the Jonesboro Police Department.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.