Kidnappers kill two more students abducted from Nigerian university

Two students who were kidnapped from a university in northern Nigeria last Tuesday have been killed, making it a total of five Greenfield University students killed by their abductors, an official said in a statement released Monday.

They were among 20 students and three staff members kidnapped from the Greenfield University in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, last Tuesday.

“...Security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021,” said Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement posted on Facebook.

The latest killing follows the killing of three abducted students, whose remains were found in a village bordering the school on Friday.

India sets Covid-19

infection record for fourth straight day

India reported 349,691 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the fourth day in a row the country has set a world record for daily infections during the coronavirus pandemic, according to government and scientific tallies.

The country also reported its highest daily death toll for the ninth consecutive day, adding 2,767 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The country of 1.3 billion people has logged over a million new cases in the past three days, bringing its pandemic totals up to 16.9 million recorded cases of the coronavirus, including 192,311 deaths.

The sky-rocketing Covid-19 infections are devastating India’s communities and hospitals. Everything is in short supply — intensive care unit beds, medicine, oxygen and ventilators. Bodies are piling up in morgues and crematoriums, and authorities have been forced to hold mass cremations at makeshift sites.

Just six weeks ago, India’s Health Minister declared the country was “in the endgame” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Sunday’s numbers, which represent the highest caseload recorded in a single day anywhere in the world, according to a CNN tally of figures from John Hopkins University, tell a different story.

Germany and South Korea announced new travel restrictions for India starting Sunday amid growing international concern over the B.1.617 coronavirus variant first detected in the country, which includes a number of mutations. The Indian Health Ministry has said such mutations increase infectivity and aid in escaping immune response.

“In order not to jeopardize our vaccination campaign, travel to India must be significantly restricted,” tweeted German Health Minister Jens Spahn.

— From wire reports