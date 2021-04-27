Man on trial for allegedly threatening Pelosi, Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez

The son of a retired New York City family court judge is on trial for allegedly threatening the lives of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Prosecutors showed a jury in Brooklyn federal court messages and social media videos in which Brendan Hunt, 37, makes threats against the three Democratic politicians. Jury selection started last Monday, with opening statements taking place on Wednesday.

Hunt is charged with one count of threatening to assault and murder a US official, and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Though he didn’t attend the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, Hunt used the timing of the insurrection to encourage more violence against government officials, federal prosecutor Francisco Navarro said in his opening statement.

Hunt allegedly posted videos of himself at his Queens home later in January discussing the riots, threatening to kill senators and encouraging others to go back to the Capitol on Inauguration Day and take their guns, according to evidence presented by prosecutors.

In a Facebook account registered to HuntBrendan, prosecutors say, Hunt posted his praise in December for people who have fought back against Covid-19 mitigation protocols — and praised violence against police but also said people should instead “go after a high value target” like Pelosi, Schumer or Ocasio-Cortez.

The social media posts were admitted as trial evidence.

First Black woman to be North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice announces Senate bid

Cheri Beasley, the first Black woman to be North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice, launched her 2022 Senate campaign on Tuesday, seeking to break another barrier as the state’s first Black senator.

Beasley, 55, has won two statewide judicial elections: for the court of appeals in 2008 and for the Supreme Court in 2014. In 2019, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper appointed her to lead the state’s highest court but she lost her 2020 election to serve a full eight-year term by 401 votes.

“For too many families across North Carolina, the doors of opportunity have been closed,” said Beasley in a video. “They’ve been left behind and ignored for too long. I’m running for Senate because it’s time for that to change.”

“Whether it’s health care, education, the ability to find work that supports a family, or retire with dignity, too often Washington only responds to the well-connected, and as we come out of this pandemic, now more than ever, that needs to end,” she added.

Biden to raise minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour

Two months after his effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour ran into the Senate parliamentarian buzz saw, President Joe Biden is set to use his executive powers to hike the pay of hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers.

The President is expected to issue an executive order on Tuesday that increases contract workers’ hourly minimum wage to $15 in early 2022, up from the current $10.95. It eliminates the tipped minimum wage, now $7.65 an hour, by 2024 and ensures that federal contract workers with disabilities also receive a minimum of $15 an hour.

Agencies will need to incorporate the $15 minimum wage in new contract solicitations starting January 30 and to implement the threshold in new contracts by March 30. Agencies must implement the higher wage in existing contracts when they are extended, which often happens annually.

The wage will be adjusted yearly based on the increase in inflation.

Biden has pressed to hike the federal minimum wage nationally to $15 an hour, up from $7.25, where it was set in 2009. He included it in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. However, the Senate parliamentarian ruled in late February that it did not meet a strict set of guidelines needed to move forward in the chamber’s budget reconciliation process, which the Democrats used to pass the bill without Republican support.

Business owners and Republicans, however, have long said that increasing the federal minimum wage nationally will hurt workers by forcing employers to hire fewer people.

— From wire reports