COLLEGE PARK — A man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the abdomen has been placed at the top of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s Most Wanted List.

Ricardo Dorian Burrows Jr. allegedly shot his girlfriend during a domestic dispute Sunday morning. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she underwent surgery.

Burrows is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone spots Burrows, they should call 911. Anyone with information about Burrows’ whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Panther/Stalking unit at 770-477-4479.

In other crime news, the Sheriff’s Office Elite Panther Unit captured an alleged stalker following a vehicle pursuit on May 20.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Marsalis Varner allegedly began circling. a female victim’s house in his vehicle on the afternoon of May 20. A warrant had been issued for Varner’s arret earlier that day on a charge of aggravated stalking involving the same victim.

A member of the Panther Unit spotted Varner in his white Mustang and attempted to pull him over, but Varner refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit began and members of the Sheriff’s Office Blackhawk Unit joined in for assistance. The pursuit ended with a pitt maneuver knocking Varner’s Mustang off the road and taking him into custody without further incident.