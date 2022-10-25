JONESBORO — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is in full swing in Clayton County.

From Oct. 17-24, 25,599 of the total 207,088 registered voters in Clayton County cast their ballot.

Voters are broken down by active (177,219) and inactive (29,849). Inactive, as labeled by the Secretary of State’s Office, means that a voter has not cast a ballot in the last two election cycles, election mail is returned as undeliverable or filing a change of address but not updating your voter registration address.

Clayton is offering eight locations throughout the county to vote early.

♦ Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave., Forest Park

♦ Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro

♦ Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex

♦ Elections & Registration, 121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro

♦ South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton

♦ Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro

♦ Morrow Municipal Complex, 1600 Morrow Road, Morrow

♦ Virginia B. Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road, Riverdale

Remaining dates

♦ Oct. 24-28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

♦ Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦ Oct. 30, noon to 5 p.m.

♦ Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Photo ID is required to vote. Acceptable forms are a valid drivers license, even one that’s expired, a free state-issued ID, passport, military ID, student ID for public college or an employee ID issued by a local, state or federal government.

For more information, visit claytonelections.com.