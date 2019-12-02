MORROW—A Morrow man is dead after a domestic disturbance Sunday night that ended when the man allegedly brandished a gun at police, who fired in response.
Clayton County Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Katie Lane. There, they made contact with a woman and two teenagers attempting to leave the home.
Police say the man came to the door and refused to open it, then allegedly brandished a firearm. Officers fired, killing the man.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
CCPD says there is a history of domestic disturbance calls at the home.