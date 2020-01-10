LAKE CITY—Students at Forest Park High School and Babb Middle School went on lockdown Friday afternoon as Clayton County Sheriff's deputies and SWAT coaxed three men out of a home in the 1200 block of Trahlyta Terrace.
Clayton County Public Schools spokesman Ronald Jones-Shields said the high school was placed on a level one lockdown "as a precaution related to police activity in the area." He said the lockdown was lifted just after 2 p.m.
WSB-TV reported that three people were removed in handcuffs. The News has asked the Clayton County Sheriff's Office for details about the arrests.
