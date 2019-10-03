JONESBORO — The 2019 SAT scores were released by the College Board this week.
The College Board helps prepare students for transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success, which includes the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test).
The exam’s highest attainable score is 1,600. Students can earn a high score of 800 in each category tested — math and evidence-based reading and writing (ERW).
Clayton County Public Schools’ overall mean score this year is 945 with a total of 1,800 students testing. The score is down 17 points as compared to the 2018 score of 962 with 1,420 students testing.
Students earned a score of 486 in ERW, down 9 points over last year’s score of 495. The math score of 458 also dropped 9 points as compared to last year’s score of 467.
The state’s overall scores also dropped. The total mean score this year is 1,048 as compared to 1,054 in 2018. ERW scores dropped from 537 in 2018 to 533 in 2019. Math scores decreased by 2 points from 517 last year to 515 in 2019.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, the state’s SAT participation rose to 67 percent in 2019, up from 66 percent in 2018.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods said he's proud of teachers and students in the state's pubic schools systems.
"I'm feeling optimistic about the future for public education in Georgia and grateful for our educators and students who make it possible," he said.
For more information about the SAT results, visit www.gadoe.org.
|School
|Mean Score
|ERW
|Math
|N. Clayton High
|900
|461
|438
|Forest Park High
|915
|464
|451
|Lovejoy High
|927
|476
|451
|Elite Scholars Academy
|1075
|554
|521
|Mundy's Mill High
|937
|488
|449
|Jonesboro High
|930
|475
|455
|Stilwell School of the Arts
|1039
|541
|499
|Mt. Zion High
|904
|469
|435
|Morrow High
|994
|508
|486
|Charles Drew High
|1078
|558
|520
|Riverdale High
|950
|487
|463