Some US Capitol rioters stay defiant, even while pleading guilty

Boyd Camper was set to join the ranks of those pleading guilty in the January 6 insurrection when the federal judge overseeing the case abruptly postponed the plea hearing over questions about whether Camper really believed he did anything wrong.

“Then this plea doesn’t go forward,” Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told Camper’s lawyer, who objected to a line in the plea deal that said Camper “unlawfully” entered the US Capitol. “If he’s in there and doesn’t think he did anything wrong, then there is no plea.”

It’s one example of the spectrum of contrition from the Capitol rioters. Some have offered emotional apologies and renounced the “big lie” about the 2020 election. Others remain defiant and see themselves as “political prisoners.” Some rioters, even while pleading guilty, pushed back when pressed by judges to take responsibility, leading to hiccups and delays at several recent hearings.

The pushback from rioters comes at a key moment in the national reckoning over January 6 as Congress ramps up its inquiries and as former President Donald Trump and his allies continue to whitewash the deadly attack, often promoting the same self-serving narratives as the rioters.

A lack of remorse could also have legal consequences. Defendants who plead guilty aren’t required to apologize, though it can persuade a judge to show leniency at sentencing. Federal prosecutors have said they’re looking for contrition from the insurrectionists.

Biden administration expected to advise Covid booster shots for most Americans

Top health officials in the Biden administration are coalescing around an agreement that most Americans should get Covid booster shots eight months after becoming fully vaccinated, two sources familiar with the discussions tell CNN.

The plan, which is still being developed, would involve administering third shots beginning in mid- to late September, one source added, pending authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that the companies have submitted initial data to the FDA to support the use of booster doses for their Covid-19 vaccines.

The plan could be announced as soon as this week, though the timing could slide. Until now, federal health officials have said boosters are not needed by the general population. Last week, the FDA authorized third doses for some people who are immunocompromised and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost immediately recommended giving those doses.

News of the plan for boosters for most Americans was first reported by The New York Times.

Given that health care workers and nursing home patients were first to receive their shots, the administration currently expects they’ll be first to receive boosters as well. Older populations who were also at the front of the line for first vaccinations would be next, the source said.

This is the current booster plan for those who got vaccines with two doses. Officials are still gathering data for Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. Experts currently anticipate that those who received J&J will need booster shots as well, but they will make that decision once they have more data, a source familiar with discussions told CNN.

Earlier Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech said they had submitted initial data to the FDA to support the use of a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Investigation underway after paratrooper found dead in his Fort Bragg barracks room

An investigation is underway after an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper was found unresponsive in his barracks room on Fort Bragg and pronounced dead on Friday, a release from the 82nd Airborne Division public affairs office said.

Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, was declared dead by emergency medical services upon their arrival, the release said.

“The loss of Mikel to his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers is a tragedy,” said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “We mourn Mikel’s passing alongside his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time.”

— From wire reports