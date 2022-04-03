One person was killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a shooting at a Dallas concert Saturday night, the Dallas Police Department said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a police statement said.
When police arrived, they learned of multiple victims -- including three juveniles -- who were shot while attending the concert. The victims were taken to an area hospital, police said.
Information about a possible suspect or suspects has not been made available.
