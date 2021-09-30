You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 juvenile shot at an elementary school in Memphis

  • Updated
  • 0
1 juvenile shot at an elementary school in Memphis

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, September 30, in Memphis, Tennessee.

 Adrian Sainz/AP

Authorities in Tennessee said Thursday that one juvenile has been shot at Cummings Elementary School in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 10:15 a.m. ET and located the male juvenile victim.

"Officers are clearing the building. Students and faculty members are being relocated to a staging area," MPD said.

The student has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, police said.

The Shelby County School District confirmed they were aware of the shooting and said the school remains on lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing as officers attempt to find "the male juvenile suspect," police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts