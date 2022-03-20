One person was killed and multiple people wounded in an overnight shooting in Dallas, according to Dallas Police Department spokesperson Brian Martinez.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard around midnight, Martinez told CNN in an email Sunday.
"I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries. Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident," he said.
Police cautioned that information is limited and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.