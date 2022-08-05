Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage Hotel and Casino that left one person dead, the department said in a tweet Thursday night.
Police are urging people to stay away from the area as they continue the investigation.
Social media posts showed a heavy police presence at the resort, though details of the shooting remain unclear.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
