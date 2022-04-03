Police are searching for people involved in a shooting at a Virginia mall that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday.
Officers responded to calls at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk around 6 p.m., the Norfolk Police Department said on Twitter.
Roosevelt A. McKinney, 33, was found dead outside the mall from a gunshot wound, police said in a press release.
A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
The shooting stemmed from an argument over money, Chief Larry Boone said during a press conference late Saturday, according to CNN affiliate WTKR.
Police are looking for a suspect and a person of interest.
The Norfolk Crime Line is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with tips can submit them online.
