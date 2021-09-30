1 student shot by another at an elementary school in Memphis, suspect in custody

Authorities in Tennessee said that a student shot another student at Cummings Elementary School in Memphis Thursday morning and then fled the scene in a vehicle.
The assistant chief of the Memphis Police Department, Don Crowe, told reporters during a news briefing that the 13-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition at a local children's hospital.
No other injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, police said.
Crowe said the suspect turned himself in at a local police precinct after fleeing and is now in custody.
No motive has been disclosed at this time but Crowe said, "a very thorough" investigation is underway.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 10:15 a.m. ET and located the male juvenile victim.
"Officers are clearing the building. Students and faculty members are being relocated to a staging area," MPD said.
The Shelby County School District confirmed they were aware of the shooting and said the school remains on lockdown.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
