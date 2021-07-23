JONESBORO — Ten candidates have qualified for the Board of Commission District 1 seat.

The special election will be held on Sept. 21. The winner will serve out the remaining term of Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory through Dec. 31, 2022. The seat became vacant after Gregory’s death in May.

Qualified candidates are:

• Alieka Anderson, educator

• Jae S. Brown, self employed

• Shegale Crute Thurmond, paralegal

• Regina Deloach, banking

• Hackwin Devoe, administration, capital assets management

• Debra Dozier-King, administrative

• Junior Jackson, real estate agent

• Thomas Pough, security supervisor

• Alaina Reaves, consultant

• Ernest Strozier, sheriff’s captain

District 1 voters who have not registered to vote have until Aug. 23 to register to cast a ballot in the special election.

Clayton County Elections and Registration is accepting mail absentee ballot applications until Sept. 10. Absentee voting begins on Aug. 23 and ends Sept. 17.

In-person early voting starts on Aug. 20 and ends Sept. 17 at the following locations:

♦ Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro

♦ Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow

♦ Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex

♦ City of Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park

Polling location will be open the following dates and times:

♦ Aug. 30-Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

♦ Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦ Sept. 7-10 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

♦ Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦ Sept. 12 from noon to 5 p.m.

♦ Sept. 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If needed, a runoff election will be held on Oct. 19.