Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they "misrepresented the truth or filed a false report," according to a police department press release.

Police Chief Celeste Murphy reassigned them after the US Attorney's Office asked "for a list of officers who had sustained allegations of untruthfulness or misrepresentation, for the purposes of identifying officers who would not be allowed to testify in court," according to the release obtained by CNN affiliate WRCB.

CNN's Colin Jeffery contributed to this report.

