ELLENWOOD — A portion of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood is set to receive 100 new trees.
Clayton County Parks and Recreation has entered into an agreement with Trees Atlanta to install and care for 100, 15-gallon trees. The group will maintain the trees for two years following planting, which includes mulching, irrigation, pruning, fertilization and pest management.
The $25,000 project has been paid for via a donation made to Trees Atlanta from Delta Air Lines. Delta will provide volunteers to help plant.
The project is set to begin on March 26.
Started in 1986, Trees Atlanta is a nonprofit community group that protects and improves Atlanta’s urban forest by planting, conserving and education. Since its inception, Trees Atlanta has planted more than 140,000 trees in the metro area. The group collaborates with neighborhood groups, community members, businesses and organizations.
Trees Atlanta is hosting a native plant sale on Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway in Atlanta. The second location will be held at Trees Atlanta Kendeda Center, 225 Chester Ave. in Atlanta from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale will offer a selection of more than 100 plants.
For more information about Trees Atlanta, visit www.treesatlanta.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.