100-vehicle pileup shuts down a 30-mile stretch of highway in Illinois during wintry weather

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Rockdale, southwestern Barrow, DeKalb, southern Gwinnett, north central Henry, northwestern Walton, south central Fulton and northern Clayton Counties through 1145 PM EST... At 1115 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lilburn to Belvedere Park to near Union City, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Decatur, Conyers, Union City, Forest Park, Snellville, College Park, Lilburn, Loganville, Clarkston, Auburn, Morrow, Hapeville, Stone Mountain, Dacula, Avondale Estates, Grayson, Lake City and Lithonia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH