NEWNAN  – Former Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy Katrina Lawson has been found guilty by a federal district court jury of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering in connection with a wide-ranging Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program small business loan scheme. Lawson is among 11 defendants who have been convicted in the case, including a Jonesboro man who is also a former Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy.

“The jury found Lawson guilty on all charges brought against her, adding to the previous convictions of 11 of her co-conspirators,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “In a time of crisis when the federal government sought to save small businesses from the significant, negative impacts of COVID-19, Katrina Lawson and her co-conspirators stole funds intended for these vulnerable businesses.”

