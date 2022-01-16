Weather Alert

...AREAS OF BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... Any wet or slushy roads from snow and melted snow will have an opportunity to refreeze overnight tonight as temperatures drop well below freezing resulting in some hazardous driving conditions tonight into early Monday morning....particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by late morning Monday with the exception of the northeast GA mountain counties where temperatures are expected to remain below freezing all day Monday. However....clouds and mostly cloudy skies may inhibit sunshine aiding in melting of ice on roadways during the morning hours across North Georgia. Stay up to date on road conditions from your local county or city officials, the Georgia Department of Transportation, or preferred media outlets for continued updates on travel conditions.