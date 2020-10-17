RIVERDALE — A family is in mourning and Clayton County Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a youngster outside his home Thursday evening.
According to Fox 5, 13-year-old Brayan Zavala was outside his home on Willow Lane Thursday around 9 p.m. when a shooter approached and shot him in the face. Police were called, and Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account in order to return the sixth-grader to Mexico for burial.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.