MORROW — A 15-year-old is dead following a party on Dec. 3 that ended in gunfire.
Identified by her family, Laila Renee' Harris was killed by a party-goer who Clayton County police said was removed from the event, later returned with an accomplice and began shooting into the building.
Clayton police responded to the call at 1078 Citizens Pkwy. in Morrow at 11 p.m. They said hundreds of high school students from the metro area were in attendance and fled the scene when they arrived.
Police found Harris near the entrance dead from a gunshot wound.
In a post on gofundme asking for help to transport Harris back to St. Louis to be laid to rest, her family said she was "just doing what any 15-year-old likes to do — trying to have fun, and now we’ve lost her to a senseless act of violence."