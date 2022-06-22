COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.
Police responded to a call of a person shot on Garden Wood Court June 21, where they found the victim. He was deceased when police arrived.
Police said they are not releasing the teen’s identity due to his age, however, his family has identified him as Terrance Denson.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified.
Department officials said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.