Nineteen Austin police officers have been indicted for their actions during the 2020 George Floyd protests and riots, according to documents publicly released Tuesday.
The 19 officers were indicted on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant that "intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly" caused serious bodily harm to individuals, according to court documents. One of the 19 officers has been indicted twice for his alleged actions against two alleged victims, court documents show.
Eight of the officers were released on a $1 cash deposit bond each, with no additional bond conditions, their lawyers said Monday.
Defense attorneys Ken Ervin and Doug O'Connell said the eight officers reported to the Travis County jail and were fingerprinted, photographed and released.
CNN is seeking comment from the 11 other officers and nine alleged victims identified in court documents.
The Travis County District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday that it has prosecuted 33 cases against other people who allegedly engaged in criminal conduct during the protest, including 11 cases that are still pending.
Last week, Travis County District Attorney José Garza said multiple indictments were forthcoming, alleging many protesters injured by the officers were innocent bystanders. He said the majority of the victims suffered serious injuries.
"There are some people in the community and across the state who insist that there must never be accountability for law enforcement if they break the law. Some of them have already suggested that our office's review of the 2020 protests have been biased and that we are targeting police while letting others off scot-free," Garza said last week. "That cannot be further from the truth, and it is time to put that nonsense to bed."
"Our office investigates and prosecutes any person who causes harm in our community regardless of who causes it," he said.
But the officers' attorneys said seven of their eight clients were injured during clashes with protesters and that their use of bean bag rounds was authorized and specifically targeted to discourage the use of violence.
Protesters were also given multiple warnings before the use of bean bag rounds to disperse a crowd blocking a major overpass, the attorneys said.
"These aren't a few rogue officers doing what they wanted to do. The actions they took on the bridge deploying the bean bags were in full view of the chain of command," Ervin said. "They were commonly accepted tactics."
If convicted, the officers could face five to 99 years or life in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
Initial court appearances have been set, O'Connell said. But he said he doesn't expect trials to start for at least a year.
Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said last week he stands by the officers and believes their actions, saying the officers' conduct did not "rise to the level of a criminal violation."
The Austin Police Department announced last week the officers would be placed on paid administrative duties.
