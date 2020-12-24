JONESBORO — Two Clayton County teachers are the recipients of a Claes Nobel Educator Teacher of the Year finalist award from the National Society of High School Scholars.
Andrea Price from Mt. Zion High School and Rajini Sundararaj from Stilwell School of the Arts each received the award and $1,000.
Price is the mathematics department chair. She also serves as the Zionette Dance Team coach and academic coach of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education, fine arts, mathematics and science departments.
Sundararaj, a 24-year veteran instructor, is a physics and environmental science teacher
The NSHSS is an international honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel, the senior member of the Nobel Prize family, and James Lewis. To be eligible for Educators of the Year, candidates must be an NSHSS Educator of Distinction and must currently be working within a public or private high school in the United States or abroad.
