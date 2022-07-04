Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Clayton County in north central Georgia... Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia... Northern Fayette County in north central Georgia... South Central Fulton County in north central Georgia... * Until 645 AM EDT. * At 1245 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Atlanta, Decatur, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn, Tyrone, Morrow, Hapeville, Palmetto, Lake City, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee and Druid Hills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED