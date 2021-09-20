2 people taken to hospital after school shooting in Virginia, police say

Police in Newport News, Virginia, say they're looking for a suspect in a Monday morning school shooting that wounded two people and left two others injured.

"I don't believe that this is an individual that is searching the community to hurt members," Police Chief Steve R. Drew said, adding that investigators believe the victims were known to the suspect.

Drew said there was "some type of altercation" leading up to the incident at Heritage High School, but he was unclear on details. He could not say whether the shooter was a student.

Drew said evidence was recovered from the school and its grounds. "There is some footage and some evidence there that we're looking at," he said.

Police are working with the FBI and "I'm confident we'll be able to determine who this individual is," Drew said.

Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening. At least two others were taken to hospitals -- one with asthma, and another with an arm injury from when people were running out of the school, Drew said. Their conditions were not known.

Students were being evacuated and sent to the tennis court on campus, according to a tweet from the police.

Police are now searching "every inch of the school," Drew said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a tweet Monday afternoon that he's "in close contact with first responders."

He advised people to avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement.

US Sen. Mark Warner tweeted that he's "closely monitoring the horrifying reports" and "praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

