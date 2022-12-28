JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will be at two locations Wednesday to distribute bottled water.
The locations are:
• Fire station No. 4, 1034 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
• Fire station No. 13, 264 North Main St. in Jonesboro.
The sites will be open from 1-3 p.m. or until supplies last. One case will be provided per vehicle. Identification is not required.
Water authority officials are asking customers to continue reporting any leaks they have or see in the community, especially at vacant or unoccupied properties.
Locating the leaks, officials said Tuesday, are a “critical” step toward restoring pressure and services to customers.
“We do not have an estimated timeline of when pressure or service will be restored to customer in the affected areas. We understand how difficult this is for our customers and the frustration and anger they feel,” said CCWA General Manager H. Bernard Franks. “We are working to get service restored as soon as we can. Unfortunately, there is not a quick solution to get our system back where it needs to be to supply water to all customers.”
CCWA officials said they are continuing to find unreported breaks and repairing water main leaks on the authority’s side.
The unreported breaks, officials said, continue to pull water from the distribution system until they are found and the meter is shut off.
Leaks should be reported by calling 770-960-5200 (listen to the entire message and then select 0) or via private message on the authority’s Facebook page.
The boil water advisory remains in effect.
During the advisory, customers with low pressure should:
• Fill a pot with water
• Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top
• Keep heating the water for one more minute
• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
• Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage
Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:
• Drinking
• Brushing teeth
• Washing fruits and vegetables
• Preparing food and baby formula
• Making ice
• Giving to pets
The complete CDC guidance can be found at www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html
Recommended for you
Photos of pets available for adoption in Clayton County for the week of December 14. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 28