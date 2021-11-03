20 countries, including US, UK and Canada, commit to ending financing for fossil fuel projects abroad

The push to phase out fossil fuels is gaining momentum at the COP26 climate summit.

Twenty countries have agreed to end financing for fossil fuel projects abroad in a deal announced Thursday. Several countries had already agreed to end international financing for coal, but this agreement is the first of its kind to include oil and gas projects as well.

The US, UK, Canada, Italy, Switzerland and New Zealand, among others, were party to the agreement, which commits to "end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022, except in limited and clearly defined circumstances that are consistent with a 1.5°C warming limit and the goals of the Paris Agreement."

The deal "represents a change in norms that would have been unthinkable only a few years ago," Iskander Erzini Vernoit, a climate finance expert at think tank E3G, told CNN. "We've seen this go from the niche frontier concepts to at the core of the mainstream."

The UK government also said 18 countries, including Poland, have made new pledges on their coal phaseout, announcing they would not build or invest into new coal power. Phasing out coal-fired electricity is one of the most important steps to tackle the climate crisis. COP26 President Alok Sharma said that an agreement on coal phaseout is one of the top goals of the summit.

In a separate announcement, seven countries and 21 other parties, including banks and cities, pledged to end the use of coal.

Ukraine, Chile, Singapore, Mauritius, Azerbaijan, Slovenia and Estonia have joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which obliges members to stop building new coal projects and phase out coal by 2030 for developed nations, and 2040 for developing countries.

Ukraine, the third largest coal consumer in Europe after Germany and Poland, said it would stop using coal power by 2035, the alliance announced. And Chile, which gets about 20% of its energy from coal, according to the International Energy Agency, said it would bring its current target of 2040 phase-out forward.

In October, the UN Environment Programme's annual "production gap" report found 15 major fossil fuel-generating countries will produce roughly 110% more coal, oil, and gas in 2030 than what would be necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — and 45% more than what would be consistent with 2 degrees.

A recent study published in the journal Nature found that a vast majority of the planet's remaining oil, natural gas, and coal reserves must remain in the ground by 2050 to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. Most regions around the world, according to the authors, must reach peak fossil fuel production now or within the next decade to limit the critical climate threshold.

And the latest outlook by the International Energy Agency said that more aggressive climate action is needed from world leaders, even as the shift to clean energy leads to a decline in the oil industry.

In a rare move during September's UN General Assembly in New York, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the country will not build any new coal-fired power projects abroad. The vow marks a shift in policy around its sprawling Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, which had already begun to draw down its coal initiatives.

Xi added that China will also increase financial aid for green and low-carbon energy projects for other developing countries.

The production gap report found that the world's largest economies have funneled more than $300 billion in new funds toward fossil fuel activities since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is more than they have invested toward clean energy alternatives.

"Modeling results show that all three fuels — coal, oil and gas — need to basically have started declining since 2020 in order for us to stay consistent with a pathway that will allow us to be consistent with limiting long-term warming to 1.5 degrees C," Ploy Achakulwisut, lead author of the report and scientist with the Stockholm Environment Institute, previously told CNN. "Continuing to delay action will just make the problem harder."

Correction: This story has been updated to note that some of the parties to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance are not countries.

