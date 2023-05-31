2023 ArtWalk continues through August

The Women of Clayton County Foundation’s 2023 ArtWalk kicked off on May 19 and continues through August.
The event is scheduled every third Friday through August from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Women of Clayton County Foundation’s 2023 ArtWalk kicked off on May 19 and continues through August.
The event is scheduled every third Friday through August from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro.
“ArtWalk on Main Street is a free monthly event to showcase unique visual, performance, culinary, and immersive art experiences in Jonesboro’s historic arts and entertainment district,” said Women of Clayton County Foundation Vice President Donna Jackson.
Each event will have a variety of art and entertainment, food, and vendors.
“This a Clayton connected opportunity where there is something for everyone whether you’re interested in the arts or want to learn more about the arts, local businesses, and talented citizens,” said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner.
For more information, visit http://womenofclaytoncounty.com/.
These are just some of the dogs looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of May 31
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.