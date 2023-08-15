2023 Mundy’s Mill Tigers Football Preview

A third-place finish in Region 3-AAAAAA. A state playoff berth. Seven wins.
The 2022 campaign was definitely a successful season for the Mundy’s Mill Tigers under new head coach Earthwind Moreland.
But Mundy’s Mill is aiming to do even better in 2023.
“We just have to do the little things a little bit better,” Moreland said of some keys for his team to improve this year. “Protect the ball a little bit better, get off the field when we need to get off the field — just win the games we need to win. And just go and compete.”
Mundy’s Mill has several key senior players coming back, including athlete Antonio Hardrick, who was named GACA All State last year as a defensive back. He was also named All-Region and snagged six interceptions.
Other key players include All-Region linebacker Joshua Ofor, Second Team All-Region quarterback Donovan Morton, offensive lineman Cedric Johnson, and defensive lineman/fullback/tight end Tyler White.
They aren’t just performing on the field but off the field as well as they all a 3.0 GPA or higher.
“It’s bigger than football. What you do off the field tells a lot about what you do on the field,” Moreland said. “We’re just looking forward to a great season this year.”
Mundy’s Mill kicks off the season against region and county rival Lovejoy. Mundy’s Mill lost last year’s game 25-0 but then won five straight games.
“It’s always been a big game and the thing is if we can get that game and we do well in that game that really will set the precedent for the season to come because Lovejoy’s a team that’s done real well over the years where I don’t think they’ve lost a county game in the last 10-plus years so to do that, that will be a a great accomplishment as well as a motivation booster for the young guys at Mundy’s Mill High School,” Moreland said.
Mundy’s Mill Tigers
Region 3-AAAAAA
Aug. 18:♦ at Lovejoy, 7:30 p.m. (Twelve Oaks Stadium)
Aug. 25: at Fayette County, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 31: at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15:♦ Alcovy, 7:30 p.m. (Twelve Oaks)
Sept. 22:♦ at Forest Park, 7:30 p.m. (Tara Stadium)
Sept. 29:♦ at Jonesboro, 7:30 p.m. (Twelve Oaks)
Oct. 6: Carver-Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (Tara)
Oct. 20:♦ Rockdale County, 7:30 p.m. (Twelve Oaks)
Oct. 27:♦ at Woodward Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3:♦ Morrow, 7:30 p.m. (Twelve Oaks)
- Region game
