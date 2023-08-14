2023 North Clayton Eagles Football Preview

The North Clayton contingent at the Clayton County Football Media Day. Players attending were Gabriel Harris, Isaiah Mitchell and Ta’Shaun Begley.

 Jamie Spaar

As the 2023 season is set to begin, North Clayton head coach Cap Burnett tweaked his approach to the team this year.

This year, he’s working on the team’s mental approach to the game.

