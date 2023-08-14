2023 North Clayton Eagles Football Preview

As the 2023 season is set to begin, North Clayton head coach Cap Burnett tweaked his approach to the team this year.
This year, he’s working on the team’s mental approach to the game.
“This year, I made it my purpose to attack my guys’ mental,” Burnett said as the team has been struggling the last several years.
“I think last year was tough for us (going 1-9),” Burnett said. “We’ve been going through some rough patches so this year I said ‘let’s try something different.’ We did all the physical things but my main thing was attacking their mental. You are capable of doing what you need to do but are you willing to do it?
“We know everything that needs to go into the game — you go to practice, you’re able to run, you’re able to catch — do all that stuff but are you willing to do the things that separate you?”
That also means instilling good habits and to not just settle.
“When you reach a goal just don’t settle,” he said. “Don’t just have a goal mindset but have a growth mindset. When you reach a goal, you just keep climbing — mindset not just for football but the classroom and life and home and community.”
North Clayton has only three seniors this year — offensive lineman Gabriel Harris, and defensive linemen Isaiah Mitchell and Ta’Shaun Begley.
They have been key in turning around the team’s approach to the game and the team’s mindset.
As far as numbers, 28 players came out for the team during the summer and while that’s still a small number, it’s more than in the past.
“We’re still going to be a small team but again I tell them, you can only play 11,” Burnett sad. “I don’t care if a team shows up with 150, only 11 guys are going to be on the field. We put our best 11 against their best 11 and we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”
North Clayton took a tough 69-0 loss to longtime Riverdale to open the season last year but came back to get a 21-20 against KIPP Atlanta. That would be the team’s only victory.
“I think right there we settled,” Burnett said. “We reached a goal because years before we were 0-10, 1-9 so we reached a goal and I think the guys settled. We had a goal to win — that’s everybody’s goal —but once you reached the goal, we’ve got to keep growing. And I think those are some things I thought about during the offseason, took a lot of time to just reflect on the upcoming season and I thought ‘let me attack their mental as well as their physical’.”
Burnett again expects Region 4-AAAA to be tough again this year — a region that includes Riverdale, Fayette County, Trinity Christian, LaGrange, Troup County, Whitewater, and Starr’s Mill.
“It’s going to be tough,” Burnett said. “One thing about the game of football, I don’t care what region you’re in, it’s tough to win a football game. That’s not a given. Week in and week out my boys know that and it goes back to their mental.We still have to line up and we still have to kick off and play. Yes, it’s a tough region and at the end of the day we’re a young team but their mindset is we’ve got to play the game.”
North Clayton Eagles
Region 4-AAAA
Aug. 19:♦ Riverdale, 5 p.m. (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Aug. 24: KIPP Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Southern Crescent)
Sept. 1: McNair, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: Chattahoochee County, 7:30 p.m. (Southern Crescent)
Sept. 15:♦ at Fayette County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22:♦ at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29:♦ Troup County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6:♦ at LaGrange, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20:♦ at Whitewater, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27:♦ Starr’s Mill, 7:30 p.m. (Southern Crescent)
- Region game
