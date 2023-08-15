2023 Riverdale Raiders Football Preview

Even though he’s in his first year as head coach at Riverdale, David Roberson is no stranger to Clayton County.
Roberson spent four years at Mundy’s Mill as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator.
“I’m very familiar with Clayton County. I’m excited to be back — it’s home,” he said. “I’m really proud of Clayton County and some of the things that are going on and the investments the county has made in athletics.”
Last season, Roberson was head coach at Stone Mountain, which went 4-6.
Roberson inherits a Riverdale team that went 3-7 last year under Rodney Hackney, the longtime Riverdale and Clayton County coach who is now at Tri-Cities. The two seasons before that, Riverdale won back-to-back region championships.
“The transition has been great,” Roberson said. “The kids have been receptive, have really bought into a lot of the things that my staff, myself and the coaching staff have brought in.”
Roberson said the team had a “tremendous summer”.
“Guys have been showing up, hitting the weights, running, doing a lot of 7-on-7s, did two halfback camps,” he said.
The team is young this year with only six seniors.
“A lot of sophomores and juniors are going to have to step up and be main guys and I think that bodes well for us — now and in the future,” Roberson said.
Some key players include senior offensive lineman Noah Armor, senior wide receiver Tavares Garvin, junior wide receiver Jamie Newman, junior tackle Khaleel Jnunziata, sophomore cornerback Oscar Gutierrez and sophomore quarterback Ayron McKinney.
Roberson’s thoughts about Region 4-AAAA this year?
“The region is a slobberknocker,” he said. “We call it the SEC of (Class AAAA). Starr’s Mill is tremendous, Whitewater, Troup, LaGrange — everybody’s tough. You’re going to have to bring your ‘A’ game week in, week out but that was one of the things that appealed to me with the job. I want to have the chance and our kids to have the chance against the best and compete against the best and play great football.”
Riverdale
Region 4-AAAA
Aug. 19:♦ at North Clayton, 5 p.m. (Southern Crescent Stadium)
Aug. 25:♦ Stephenson, 7:30 p.m. (Southern Crescent)
Aug. 31:♦ Mundy’s Mill, 7 p.m. (Southern Crescent)
Sept. 8: at Drew, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15:♦ Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Fayette County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28:♦ LaGrange, 7 p.m. (Southern Crescent)
Oct. 5:♦ at Troup County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20:♦ at Starr’s Mill, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27:♦ Whitewater, 7:30 p.m.
- Region game
