JONESBORO — Three absentee ballot drop boxes have been installed throughout Clayton County for the May 24 primary election.
Boxes are located inside and are accessible only during advance voting hours.
Locations
• Elections & Registrations Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro.
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
Early voting hours
• May 9-13, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• May 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• May 15, noon to 5 p.m.
• May 16-20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about voting in Clayton County, visit www.claytonelections.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.