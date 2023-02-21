JONESBORO — In a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, the Board of Commissioners voted to formally oppose state House Resolution 167, which would honor BOC Chairman Jeffery E. Turner for being the first Black police chief in the county.
Commissioners Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick voted to oppose the resolution.
Following the vote, Turner stated, “it’s not secret that Commissioner Franklin has been out to cause harm to my reputation and this is, once again, a grandstanding of hers to try to keep anybody from recognizing me for the 34 years of work that I’ve done here in Clayton County. But I’m going to say this, I’ve served this county 34 years honorably and with integrity, and whether my name is on a street sign this year, next year or not at all, it will never negate the fact that I was the first African American chief of police for the Clayton County Police Department and it’s a fact that I am proud of.”
The House resolution would rename a portion of Ga. Highway 138 from Ga. Highway 54 to North McDonough Street to the Jeffrey E. Turner Parkway. The measure was sponsored by state Reps. Rhonda Burnough, Sandra Scott and Yasmin Neal.
The resolution was added to the Feb. 21 agenda as an emergency item by Franklin.
When questioned why it constituted as an emergency item, Franklin said it was “time sensitive,” adding “as we are all aware, this may not be the best timing for such.”
Items can be placed on the agenda as an emergency item when a situation arises that can’t wait until the next scheduled meeting.
Commissioner Demont Davis, who voted against the measure, said the opposition was a slap in the face not only to Turner, but to all Black Clayton County citizens.
